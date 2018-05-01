Live exporter sends first sheep shipment - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Live exporter sends first sheep shipment – Daily Mail
|
Live exporter sends first sheep shipment
Daily Mail
The export company embroiled in a live trade furore, sparked by footage of animals dying on a voyage to the Middle East, has resumed shipments. The Al Messilah's departure from a West Australian port on Monday night came as Emanuel Export's managing …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!