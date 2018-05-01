 Live exporter sends first sheep shipment - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Live exporter sends first sheep shipment – Daily Mail

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Live exporter sends first sheep shipment
Daily Mail
The export company embroiled in a live trade furore, sparked by footage of animals dying on a voyage to the Middle East, has resumed shipments. The Al Messilah's departure from a West Australian port on Monday night came as Emanuel Export's managing

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.