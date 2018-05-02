Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests
Vanguard
New Delhi – Police said six wedding guests were electrocuted when a live high-tension power wire fell on top of a bus conveying them to a wedding in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. No more wooden poles for electricity installation. “The freak …
Six wedding guests electrocuted in eastern India – Police
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!