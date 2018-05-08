Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez “Gutted” To Miss Champions League Final And World Cup — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez “Gutted” To Miss Champions League Final And World Cup

Liverpool and England Defender Joe Gomez has acknowledged that he is “gutted” to have been ruled out of both the Champions League final and the World Cup.

Since the end of March, Joe Gomez has suffered problems with his ankle after sustaining an injury while representing England against the Netherlands in a friendly.

After a month on the sidelines, the youngster returned to feature in two Premier League matches but after missing the last three games, Gomez has undergone surgery and will miss the showpiece events for club and country.

On Instagram, the 20-year-old said: “Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery.

“Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team. I’m going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season!

“Thank you for all the support over the course of the season.”

Liverpool also confirmed the news with a statement on Monday, which read: “Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez has undergone an operation on an ankle injury. The surgery, which has now addressed the issue, means the 20-year-old will play no part in the remaining two fixtures of the 2017-18 campaign, or the World Cup finals with England.

“However, Gomez will be ready for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season training schedule in July following a rehabilitation period.”

His injury is the second big loss to both Liverpool and England, following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s knee complaint which ended his season against Roma.

