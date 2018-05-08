 Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho – Liverpool Echo

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Liverpool Echo

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho
Liverpool Echo
Liverpool will face an almighty scrap with their main Premier League rivals to sign Jorginho should they make concrete their interest in the Napoli midfielder. With Emre Can poised to leave Anfield for nothing in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is keen to
Man City target Jorginho 'wanted by four or five Premier League clubs'Goal.com
Jorginho to Liverpool update: Agent and Echo journo have their say…The Empire of The Kop – a blog about Liverpool F.C. (blog)

all 18 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.