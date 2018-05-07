Liverpool fans offered FREE accommodation for Champions League final by generous people of Kiev - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Liverpool fans offered FREE accommodation for Champions League final by generous people of Kiev – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Liverpool fans offered FREE accommodation for Champions League final by generous people of Kiev
Mirror.co.uk
Kind-hearted Kiev locals are offering free accommodation to Liverpool fans for the Champions League final, after being left stunned by the prices official outlets have been charging. The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the Ukrainian capital on May 26 …
