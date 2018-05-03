Liverpool hold off Roma to reach UEFA Champions League final — Nigeria Today

Liverpool hold off Roma to reach UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool reached the UEFA Champions League final after riding their luck to contain a fired-up AS Roma in a 4-2 defeat on Wednesday which sent them through 7-6 on aggregate. The five-times European champions, who will face holders Real Madrid in the May 26 final, suffered a nerve-shredding second half at the Stadio Olimpico. The Italian side pinned them back and scored twice late on through Radja Nainggolan.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

