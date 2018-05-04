 Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Appointed As Rangers Manager — Nigeria Today
Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Appointed As Rangers Manager

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports

Former Liverpool captain and legend Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new manager of Scottish club Rangers on a 4-year-deal. A visibly excited Gerrard spoke at his first press conference and said: “When I got the call, it was a no-brainer,” He will officially take the role from June 1. “I got a special […]

The post Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Appointed As Rangers Manager appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

