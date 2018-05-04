Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Appointed As Rangers Manager — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Appointed As Rangers Manager

Former Liverpool captain and legend Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new manager of Scottish club Rangers on a 4-year-deal. A visibly excited Gerrard spoke at his first press conference and said: “When I got the call, it was a no-brainer,” He will officially take the role from June 1. “I got a special […]

