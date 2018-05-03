Liverpool were lucky to get past Roma, relieved Klopp says — Nigeria Today

Liverpool were lucky to get past Roma, relieved Klopp says

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has admitted his side needed luck to get past AS Roma in the second leg tie of their UEFA Champions League semi-final pairing on Wednesday in Rome.

The German said they were lucky much to his relief after his team’s old defensive issues reared their heads.

Liverpool came into the match at the Stadio Olimpico with a 5-2 first-leg advantage after they tore Roma apart at Anfield last week.

They twice took the lead on the night in Rome yet they could not kill off the Italians.

The English side ended up losing 2-4 to squeeze into the final against Real Madrid with a 7-6 aggregate victory.

The hosts missed a string of second-half chances as Liverpool sat back and invited pressure onto themselves.

“It was the first time that we were not really as good as we can be. So, we needed luck. That’s what we had,” Klopp told reporters after reaching his second European final with Liverpool, following their Europa League run in 2016.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at the back at times this season in the English Premier League, losing composure under pressure and dropping points in games they should have won comfortably.

It has not affected them in the UEFA Champions League, however, a competition in which they had been unbeaten this season until Wednesday.

The Liverpool fans inside the Stadio Olimpico might have feared those domestic defensive issues would cost them dearly as Roma created chance after chance in the second half.

“There was lots of space,” Klopp said. “But then our last line was too deep and you cannot play like this.

“It was the first semi-final for most of the boys. So, (it is) normal to have to keep nerves in. It was a little bit exciting —- more exciting than I actually wanted.

“For both teams it would have been crazy had we played extra time. 7-6 sounds crazy, because it is crazy.”

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26 as the Spanish side bid to win the UEFA Champions League for the third year in a row.

“It’s been a fantastic ride so far,” Klopp said. “Now we will go to Kiev, which sounds crazy. But it’s true.

“There’s still a job to do. Going to a final is really nice, but winning it is nicer. We will be ready. But it’s Real Madrid.”(Reuters/NAN)

