Local Businessman’s Taliban Joke At Hunting Expo Backfires Badly [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Local Businessman’s Taliban Joke At Hunting Expo Backfires Badly [Videos]

To err is human, but it takes a special kind of person to make that saying ring hollow.

Take Johan Frederik Lee, for example. A local businessman, he was caught on video making comments about the Taliban while standing next to men wearing Muslim attire at HuntEx, a hunting exhibition which took place in Midrand over the weekend.

The clip, which has made its way onto social media platforms, shows Lee saying:

Hier het ons die Taliban windbuks [Here we have the Taliban airgun].

He then makes a head gesture towards two bearded men wearing taqiyah head coverings and thawb robes who were looking at an exhibition stand.

Journalist Azhar Vadi posted a copy of the video on social media, as well as a comment to HuntEx that asked: “Can you please explain what is being said in this video? And insinuated.”

News24 quickly hopped on board and put this video together:

Lee’s response to News24 is anything but satisfactory:

At this point, Vadi is completely done with Lee’s shenanigans:

Muslims are tired of being branded, linked and referred to as one or the other religo-political group around the world. The vast majority of us are simple, everyday people. I also think that right now South Africa doesn’t need this kind of immature interaction between people of different backgrounds. In that sense, I’d like to take this opportunity to invite you to my home for a cup of well-brewed tea and hot samoosas. We can have a chat and maybe clear up some of the misunderstandings and misconceptions.”

HuntEx has thanked Vadi for his follow-up comments:

Thank you for seeing beyond the few who choose to label. Lee does not represent HuntEx in any way, shape or form. Some of our most valuable exhibitors are members of the Muslim community and we have always had great respect for them.

The ball’s in your court now, Johan Frederik.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

