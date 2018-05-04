 Local elections 2018: Mixed picture for Labour and Tories - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Local elections 2018: Mixed picture for Labour and Tories – BBC News

Posted on May 4, 2018


Local elections 2018: Mixed picture for Labour and Tories
Labour and the Conservatives have both lost control of key councils in local elections across England. Labour failed to take several targets from the Tories but won back Plymouth, become the largest party in Trafford and is gaining seats in London. The
