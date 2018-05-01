 Looters $ list: Dokpesi drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N5b — Nigeria Today
Looters $ list: Dokpesi drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N5b

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Media mogul and Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has instituted N5billion defamation suit against the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, following the inclusion of his name in the list of treasury looters. Dokpesi, in the suit he filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, […]

