Looters List: Dokpesi says his U.S Visa has been Revoked, sues Lai Mohammed, Malami — Nigeria Today

Looters List: Dokpesi says his U.S Visa has been Revoked, sues Lai Mohammed, Malami

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Raymond Dokpesi has instituted a legal action against the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami after his name was included in a “looters list” published by the federal government.

Dokpesi, according to The Nation, said the defendants allegedly sent the list to the U.S Embassy, after which his visa was revoked on March 16.

He is seeking N5billion in damages, adding that his visa was revoked because of the inclusion of his name in the list.

He is seeking N5billion in damages, adding that his visa was revoked because of the inclusion of his name in the list.

“The defendants’ defamatory publications are malicious and calculated to overreach and prejudice my fair trial and for purposes of stampeding and cowing the court to convict me at all cost by agreeing with the defendants’ skewed position,” Dokpesi said.

He also prayed that the court directs the defendants to cease from issuing “defamatory” remarks about him, and also N50million as cost of legal services for the suit.

Dokpesi, who is currently on trial allegedly receiving N2.2billion from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), said this was why his name is in the “looters’ list”.

