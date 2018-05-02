 Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The looters list released by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on behalf of the Federal Government on Good Friday, March 30 and Easter Sunday, April 1 are already resonating even beyond the shores of the nation. A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwig, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, revealed this when he confirmed that his United States […]

The post Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.