Lyon Captain Nabil Fekir Downplays Reports Linking Him To Liverpool And Chelsea — Nigeria Today

Lyon Captain Nabil Fekir Downplays Reports Linking Him To Liverpool And Chelsea

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has insisted there is nothing to reports that Liverpool and Chelsea are chasing the €60 million-rated midfielder.

Sources revealed on on Sunday that Liverpool are not close to a deal with Fekir after Canal+ reported a €70 million deal has been brokered by Gerard Houllier, the club’s former manager and now a special advisor to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

L’Equipe reported on Sunday that Nabil Fekir has a verbal agreement with Lyon that he can leave this summer despite having two years left on his contract.

“There’s nothing for the moment. I’m still at Lyon,” Fekir said when asked about his future after Lyon’s 3-0 win over Troyes on Sunday. “There are two matches left. We’ll prepare for them in the best possible way. At the end of the season, we’ll see, but for the moment, there’s nothing.”

Chelsea have also been put forward as most ardent suitors of Fekir, who has scored a career-best 17 league goals this season. Manchester United reportedly enquired about Fekir’s availability at the start of the season and Arsenal are also reported to have been long-time admirers.

