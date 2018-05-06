Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight
Washington Post
PARIS — Forward Bertrand Traore scored two goals as seven-time champion Lyon kept the upper hand in its three-way fight for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over Troyes on Sunday. With two games left this season, Lyon remained second …
