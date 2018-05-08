 Madonna is a Gothic queen covered in crosses and a net veil at Catholic themed Met Gala - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Madonna is a Gothic queen covered in crosses and a net veil at Catholic themed Met Gala – Daily Mail

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Madonna is a Gothic queen covered in crosses and a net veil at Catholic themed Met Gala
Daily Mail
Madonna has drawn notoriety throughout her career for her irreverent use of Catholic imagery in her songs and music videos. So this year's Catholic-themed Met Gala in New York City was the perfect opportunity for the 59-year-old pop icon, who wore John
The Latest: Scarlett Johansson Wears Marchesa to Met GalaU.S. News & World Report
Met Gala 2018: red carpetThe Sydney Morning Herald
Blake Lively Trades Ryan Reynolds for Christian Louboutin as 2018 Met Gala Date: See Her Dress!PEOPLE.com
New York Times –Refinery29 –Vogue.com –Hollywood Reporter
all 1,154 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.