 Madrid through to third UEFA Champions League final — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Madrid through to third UEFA Champions League final

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Karim Benzema showed he still has fire power as his brace helped Real Madrid to level scores with Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final and scrape qualification for the final in Kiev.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

At the final whistle, it was all square at Santiago Bernabéu , with both teams tied 2-2. But Madrid escaped with the 2-1 advantage recorded in Munich last week, making aggregate score 4-3.

Details later…

 

The post Madrid through to third UEFA Champions League final appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.