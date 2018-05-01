Madrid through to third UEFA Champions League final — Nigeria Today

Madrid through to third UEFA Champions League final

Karim Benzema showed he still has fire power as his brace helped Real Madrid to level scores with Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final and scrape qualification for the final in Kiev.

At the final whistle, it was all square at Santiago Bernabéu , with both teams tied 2-2. But Madrid escaped with the 2-1 advantage recorded in Munich last week, making aggregate score 4-3.

Details later…

