Magu blows hot, warns lawyers against frustrating cases, intimidating judges — Nigeria Today

Magu blows hot, warns lawyers against frustrating cases, intimidating judges

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned lawyers to stop frustrating corruption cases. He said some defence counsels stall prosecution of cases by filing frivolous and endless interlocutory applications Magu, who was represented by EFCC’s Head of legal services, Gbolahan Latona, issued the warning at the Fifth Criminal […]

Magu blows hot, warns lawyers against frustrating cases, intimidating judges

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

