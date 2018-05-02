 Magu blows hot, warns lawyers against frustrating cases, intimidating judges — Nigeria Today
Magu blows hot, warns lawyers against frustrating cases, intimidating judges

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned lawyers to stop frustrating corruption cases. He said some defence counsels stall prosecution of cases by filing frivolous and endless interlocutory applications Magu, who was represented by EFCC’s Head of legal services, Gbolahan Latona, issued the warning at the Fifth Criminal […]

