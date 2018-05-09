Maiden African local governments summit set for June — Nigeria Today

Maiden African local governments summit set for June

The first ever African Local Government Economic Development Summit will hold from June 28 to 28 at the Emperors Palace, Ekhuruleni, Gauteng, South Africa, the organisers have said.

According to the event’s programme, the three-day summit will bring together local government councils from across the continent to network and strategise on development of councils in Africa.

The local council in Africa is a form of public administration at the lowest tier of administration within a state or region, acting within powers delegated to them by legislation or directives of the higher level of government.

According to visioner of the summit, Mr. Chris Sanni, the summit aims at meeting needs of the public service and governance as well as strengthening grassroots leadership.

“We need to foster human capacity development at the grassroots,” Sanni said.

“If Africans are to make the continent rise again, the impact of the local government is of utmost importance as regional economic development partnerships will work to attract and retain opportunities for economic fortification and improved quality of life,” the Visioner added.

Meanwhile, the organisers have revealed that subsequent summits will hold in different African countries to forge unity and brotherliness among the participants.

South Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Zweli Mkhize will deliver the opening address, while president of the United Cities and Local Governments and Chairperson of South African Local Governments Association, Mr Parks Tau, will give the keynote address. Among other speakers are Nigeria’s Aminu Takuma, Deputy Director of Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, and a Top Risk Consultant in the UK, Mr. Ayodele Kayode.

All local government executives are eligible for the Gauteng summit.

