Make a Wish & HP will make it come True! Find Out how to Win these Amazing Prizes — Nigeria Today

Make a Wish & HP will make it come True! Find Out how to Win these Amazing Prizes

This season, HP is giving lovers of its brand a chance to go home with amazing prizes in its ‘Easter Make A Wish promo. There is something for everyone with fabulous offers on a selection of HP 15 Pavilion series, HP Envy, HP Spectre, and the new super exciting HP Power Pavilion Gaming PCs.

You also get a chance to enter the ultimate giveaway raffle draw to win prizes worth 350,000 naira! All you have to do is buy any of the HP Envy or HP Spectre PCs, get a raffle draw ticket and make a wish. Visit any of our participating stores (Spar, Office Everything and Office R US) and get free HP accessories when you shop.

HP Partner Stores

OfficeRUs – Visit Our Site or call 09098882499

Spar – Call 07080653800 for more

Office Everything – Visit Our Site

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

The post Make a Wish & HP will make it come True! Find Out how to Win these Amazing Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

