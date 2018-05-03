Malaria scourge: Ambode’s wife stresses need for prevention rather than cure — Nigeria Today

Malaria scourge: Ambode’s wife stresses need for prevention rather than cure

..distributes 3,000 insecticide- treated nets

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode has urged residents and Nigerians in general to be more concerned with preventing rather than curing malaria infection.

Mrs. Ambode gave the charge while distributing over 3,000 insecticide-treated nets in Makoko community, Yaba Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, sponsored by her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative HOFOWEM, as part of activities to mark 2018 World Malaria Day.

She described as unacceptable, a situation where a child dies every two minutes from malaria around the world, and an alarming global average of 400,000 deaths annually, according to World Health Organisation’s account.

Ambode submitted that efforts should be geared towards a robust prevention of the scourge, with wide-spread use of nets, indoor spraying with insecticide and preventive treatment of expectant mothers.

According to her: “We cannot fold our arms and allow malaria to continue to ravage our society. This epidemic has claimed too many lives, whether in our country, Africa or the world in general. Thank God it is not a disease without prevention or cure, and since it has both, the easier way out is to prevent it.”

‘The World Health Organisation tells us that more than 400,000 malaria deaths still occur annually, and at least one child dies of the infection every two minutes around the world, this is bad enough. It cannot go on this way, we need to scale down the ugly trend, by doing more to prevent rather than chase after cure.”

She noted further that the theme for this year, End Malaria for Good, was attainable, if governments, Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, stakeholders and individuals, worked together to combat the epidemic.

She specifically appealed for more investment in malaria prevention, as well as greater funding for malaria control in endemic countries, stressing that this would aid the attainment of WHO’s Global Technical Strategy for Malaria projection of 40 per cent reduction in cases and deaths by 2020.

