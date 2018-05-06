Maleek Berry recounts his harrowing experience at 12th Headies — Nigeria Today

Maleek Berry recounts his harrowing experience at 12th Headies

Maleek Berry took to Twitter to thank God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the Eko Convention Center, where the Headies Awards was held.

The singer and producer took to Twitter to thank God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the Eko Convention Center, where the annual awards show, Headies, was being held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

According to his post, his friend slumped and lost a lot of blood but thanks to the assistance he got from Waje and Omawunmi, the story got a happy ending.

He was sure to give them a shoutout in his post too.

See his post below:

Despite the happy ending to this particular story, Berry expressed his displeasure at the fact that the Eko Convention Center boasts an ambulance that did nothing to alleviate the situation. According to him, they were unable to locate a driver for the ambulance and so were forced to rush his friend to the hospital in a hotel shuttle.

See some of his other posts below:

Thank God the hotel shuttle came in handy, in the long run, and was instrumental in saving his friends life and what’s more?

Berry made it back to the event just in time for his performance.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Maleek Berry recounts his harrowing experience at 12th Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

