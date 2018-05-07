Maleek Berry Recounts Near-Death Experience Of His Friend At Headies Award — Nigeria Today

Maleek Berry Recounts Near-Death Experience Of His Friend At Headies Award

Nigerian singer and producer, Maleek Berry recently took to Twitter to appreciate God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the venue for 12th Headies Award, Eko Convention Center.

According to him, his friend slumped and was quickly assisted by Waje and Omawunmmi to the nearest hospital. Meanwhile, Maleek Berry’s friend was reported to have survived the incident after loosing lots of blood in the process.

Despite tragedy been averted at the Eko Convention Center, Berry expressed his dissatisfaction over the availability of Eko hotel ambulance without a driver.

As at the moment of saving Berry’s friend life, it was gathered that the driver of the ambulance at Eko hotel was nowhere to be found. All thanks to hotel shuttle which came in handy and was used to move the patient into nearest hospital.

