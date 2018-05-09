 Man allegedly defiling three of his cousins aged, 10, 6 and 4 years old — Nigeria Today
Man allegedly defiling three of his cousins aged, 10, 6 and 4 years old

A woman Identified as Mrs. Delight has cried out after her brother-in-law, Mr. Michael defiled her 11-year-old daughter. According to Chritsianah Fate Foundation who rescued the little girl and facilitated the arrest of the man, the little girl was given out by her mom to her brother-in-law who promised to send her school. Mr. Michael […]

