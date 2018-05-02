 Man Bags 20 Years In Prison For Beating Son To Death — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Bags 20 Years In Prison For Beating Son To Death

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A man in Kenya who beat his 15-year-old son to death while disciplining him in Kiambu County, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison reports Standard Media. On May 30, 2014, the man was convicted of murder and sentenced to death by the High Court but that judgement was quashed by the court of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Man Bags 20 Years In Prison For Beating Son To Death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.