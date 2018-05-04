 Man bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing mattress — Nigeria Today
Man bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing mattress

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a 23-year old man, Emmanuel Chukwu, to four months imprisonment for stealing a mattress. The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10, 000 as fine.and said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who might want to […]

