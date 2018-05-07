 Man City Finally Lift EPL Trophy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man City Finally Lift EPL Trophy

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Manchester City’s players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side had been confirmed as champions on April 15, when rivals Manchester United fell to a shock defeat at the hands of West Brom, but they had to wait until after their penultimate home game of the season […]

The post Man City Finally Lift EPL Trophy appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.