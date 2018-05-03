 Man Exposed After Hiding His Girlfriend’s Corpse Inside Cupboard For 15 Months (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Man Exposed After Hiding His Girlfriend’s Corpse Inside Cupboard For 15 Months (Photos)

A sicko has been exposed after he hid his girlfriend’s corpse in an airing cupboard for 15 months. However, he has still refused to reveal how she died. Andrew Colin Reade was arrested on suspicion of murdering mum-of-three Vicky Cherry but never convicted. Police discovered Vicky’s body hidden under bike parts in the flat the […]

