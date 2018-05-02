Man jumps to death at UCH — Nigeria Today

Man jumps to death at UCH

The management of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said on Wednesday that an unidentified man deliberately jumped down from the sixth floor of the hospital.

Mr Deji Bobade, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, confirmed the incident in Ibadan.

He said the man purposely went to the floor where the museum was under lock and jumped down in an attempt to commit suicide.

“As we all know, the JOHESU strike is on and no health worker was allowed to be at work.

“At around 9 am, people around the ground floor of the building said they just heard the thud sound of a heavy object.

“On getting to the place, the body of a man, probably in his late 50s or early 60s, was found on the ground.

“ Doctors around certified him dead.

“We contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who ordered his men to deposit the body in our mortuary here.

“There was no means of identification found on him but his footwear was a “dunlop’’ rubber slippers,’’ he said.

Efforts to get the police to shed more light on the incident proved abortive as Ajisebutu failed to pick his calls.

He also did not respond to a text sent to his phone. (NAN)

The post Man jumps to death at UCH appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

