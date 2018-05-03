Man Jumps To His Death At Ibadan UCH — Nigeria Today

Man Jumps To His Death At Ibadan UCH

A middle-aged man committed suicide on Wednesday by deliberately plunging from the fifth floor of the administrative building of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The deceased who was said to be in his early 50s was dressed in blue native attire coupled with a pair of palm sandals when he committed the suicide in the hospital around 9am.

Confirming the incident when he spoke to newsmen, the head of the Public Relations unit of the hospital, Mr. Deji Bobade, said the man purposely went to the floor where the museum was under lock and jumped down in an attempt to commit suicide.

“As we all know, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) strike is on and no health worker was allowed to be at work. At about 9:00a.m. people around the ground floor of the building said they just heard the thud sound of a heavy object. “On getting to the place, the body of a man, probably in his late 50s or early 60s, was found on the ground. Doctors around certified him dead. We contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who ordered his men to deposit the body in our mortuary here. “There was no means of identification found on him but his footwear was a ‘dunlop’ rubber slippers,” he said.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen that the man climbed the handrail by the staircase of the floor, got on top of the short visor constructed as an umbrella to protect people using the stairs, and then jumped, which saw him land on the hard floor where his body could be easily seen by passers-by.

However, unconfirmed reports indicated that the man left a note indicating he was duped of N30 million and so decided to take his life. The note was said to have been taken away by the police.

