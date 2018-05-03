 Man kills second wife with the assistance of first one - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Man kills second wife with the assistance of first one – The Punch

The Punch

A 40-year-old man, Omen Mabhena; and his first wife, Elizabeth Chidzanga of Virginia Valley farm compound in Gweru, Zimbabwe, are on the run after they allegedly connived to murder the second wife, Dorcas Edith Moyo. Mabhena reportedly dumped her body

This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

