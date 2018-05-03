Man kills second wife with the assistance of first one - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Man kills second wife with the assistance of first one – The Punch
The Punch
Man kills second wife with the assistance of first one
The Punch
A 40-year-old man, Omen Mabhena; and his first wife, Elizabeth Chidzanga of Virginia Valley farm compound in Gweru, Zimbabwe, are on the run after they allegedly connived to murder the second wife, Dorcas Edith Moyo. Mabhena reportedly dumped her body …
