 Man Kills Second Wife With The Help Of First Wife — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 3, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Omen Mabhena a 40-year-old man along with his first wife, Elizabeth Chidzanga of Virginia Valley farm compound in Gweru, Zimbabwe, are fleeing capture after they plotted and killed the second wife, Dorcas Edith Moyo. Mabhena allegedly hid her body in a disused mine shaft, with his accomplice of the first wife. Police in Gweru began […]

The post Man Kills Second Wife With The Help Of First Wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

