Man remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of centenarian-woman — Nigeria Today

Man remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of centenarian-woman

A 56-year-old man, Abraham Benjamin, who allegedly attempted to rape a 110-year-old woman in her home, was on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti capital, remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape.

pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP for advice. An Ado Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 30 at No. 12 , Igbehin St., in the state capital.

According to him, the accused attempted to rape a 110-year-old woman in her home.

The offence contravened Section 359 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The case was adjourned until May 22 for mention. (NAN)

The post Man remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape of centenarian-woman appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

