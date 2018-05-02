Man Robs Same Bank He Was Imprisoned For One Day After Release — Nigeria Today

Man Robs Same Bank He Was Imprisoned For One Day After Release

Markiko Sonnie Lewis a man in Ohio, allegedly robbed the same bank branch he was caught robbing two years earlier only one day after his release US prosecutors said Wednesday. Markiko Sonnie Lewis robbed the small bank branch in the Midwestern city of Cleveland on April 12, on his first full day of freedom and […]

