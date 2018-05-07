Man Utd news: Hazard talks Red Devils transfer, Lukaku injury update, Mata on Ferguson - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Man Utd news: Hazard talks Red Devils transfer, Lukaku injury update, Mata on Ferguson – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Man Utd news: Hazard talks Red Devils transfer, Lukaku injury update, Mata on Ferguson
Daily Star
Eden Hazard has laughed off a suggestion he could leave Chelsea for Manchester United this summer. The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Real Madrid are known admirers of Hazard with Zinedine Zidane …
Fans Vote Eden Hazard Man of the Match in Crunch Victory Over Liverpool
Chelsea's Eden Hazard responds to Manchester United transfer question
Chelsea star Eden Hazard gets asked to join Manchester United: Here's his answer
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!