Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point
Mirror.co.uk
David McDonnell's verdict as Manchester City celebrate title win despite Huddersfield stalemate. Share this video. Watch Next. We pay for stories! Send your videos to [email protected] Share; Comments. Get football updates directly to your inbox …
Manchester City fall flat as Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane stifled by Huddersfield
David Wagner overwhelmed by Huddersfield performance at Manchester City
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!