Manchester City lift EPL trophy after draw with Huddersfield — Nigeria Today

Manchester City lift EPL trophy after draw with Huddersfield
Champions Manchester City will have to wait to break the Premier League points record after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City, who lifted the Premier League trophy in front of their fans after the match, mustered only two shots on target all game, as relegation-threatened Huddersfield dug in for a vital point. The draw means City have 94 points, one short of the season record set by Chelsea back in 2004-05, but they still have two games left to play.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!