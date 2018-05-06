Manchester City lift EPL trophy after draw with Huddersfield — Nigeria Today

Manchester City lift EPL trophy after draw with Huddersfield

Champions Manchester City will have to wait to break the Premier League points record after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City, who lifted the Premier League trophy in front of their fans after the match, mustered only two shots on target all game, as relegation-threatened Huddersfield dug in for a vital point. The draw means City have 94 points, one short of the season record set by Chelsea back in 2004-05, but they still have two games left to play.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

