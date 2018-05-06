 Manchester City presented WWE Championship belt by Triple H in celebration of Premier League title win - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Manchester City presented WWE Championship belt by Triple H in celebration of Premier League title win – Mirror.co.uk

Mirror.co.uk

Manchester City presented WWE Championship belt by Triple H in celebration of Premier League title win
Manchester City have been given an honorary WWE Championship belt to celebrate their Premier League title win. Personalised with the club badge on each side, the special belt was revealed by wrestling legend Triple H on social media. City's stars were
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News.

