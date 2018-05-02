Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho summer targets hint at a change of style - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho summer targets hint at a change of style – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho summer targets hint at a change of style
Manchester Evening News
Perhaps that is Jose Mourinho's masterplan to eat up the ground on Pep Guardiola's champions. The Manchester United manager's philosophy on the game could hardly be more contrasting to his long-time rival's. Yet he increasingly finds himself fishing in …
Transfer Talk: Manchester United's Anthony Martial tops Chelsea shortlist
Jose Mourinho is holding Man Utd back from winning the Premier League – Michael Owen
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea 'interested in Man United's Anthony Martial' – plus Liverpool and Arsenal latest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!