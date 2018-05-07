ManInTheBox: How Lagosian turns a billboard stand to an office space — Nigeria Today

#ManInTheBox: How Lagosian turns a billboard stand to an office space

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

There is a trending picture on twitter of a man who used a billboard stand as an office space, the place is very close to Oriental hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The trend is titled, #ManintheBox.



The man in the box has being the topic of discussion on twitter, some people find it hilarious, some are wondering what he was doing there, however, some people praising his innovative skills.

@sire_liljosh: One of the pecks of being a Nigerian is that you wake up with new creative ways to trend. Y’all see this box-like office near Oriental Hotel in Lag. #Maninthebox.

@[email protected] on my way to work this morning, I saw a strange thing, is there an actual man inside the box? #maninabox.

Using his Twitter handle, Themaninthebox described himself as Resilient Nigerian, Part-time Friend and Full-time Problem Solver he has asked Nigerians to ask him any question and he would answer.

@afrobaddomedia asked but wait. What are you up-to? What’s your motive for habituating in the box? #Maninthebox

His response was, “I’m enjoying the view as I try to come up with some brilliant ideas for my Nigerian people”.

@aderonkeodoku asked, @Are you safe? Were you kidnapped? Wink once if you need me to rescue you.”

@ManInTheBoxNG, His reply was “thanks I am safe, thanks for caring”.

He has refuse to disclose what he intends to do in the box, saying it is a theory and he can’t tell yet.

