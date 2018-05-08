 Manolo Gabbiadini lifts Southampton out of mire and sends West Brom down - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Manolo Gabbiadini lifts Southampton out of mire and sends West Brom down – The Guardian

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports


The Guardian
A night of high drama and tension ended with Southampton all but securing their Premier League status for another season, Swansea staring relegation in the face and West Bromwich Albion joining Stoke City in the Championship. Manolo Gabbiadini was …
