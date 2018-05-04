Marcos Alonso v Mohamed Salah: The key battle when Chelsea face Liverpool on Super Sunday - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Marcos Alonso v Mohamed Salah: The key battle when Chelsea face Liverpool on Super Sunday – SkySports
SkySports
Marcos Alonso v Mohamed Salah: The key battle when Chelsea face Liverpool on Super Sunday
SkySports
Will Marcos Alonso stop Mohamed Salah in the key battle on Super Sunday? We examine the stats. Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge this Sunday aiming to derail Chelsea's faint hopes of a top-four finish. Marcos Alonso, fresh from serving a suspension …
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah: How many goal-scoring records could he break?
Antonio Rudiger Reveals Plans to Stop Ex-Teammate Mohamed Salah in Sunday's Clash
Rüdiger ready for battle of speed against former teammate Salah
