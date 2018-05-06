 Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead — Nigeria Today
Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Honda) won the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera on Sunday to move to the top of the MotoGp championship standings.

Repsol Honda Team’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez (front), Ducati Team’s Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) and Repsol Honda Team’s Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa compete during the MotoGP race of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on May 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Yamaha Tech3), finished a distant second, and rose to second in the standings, helped by a crash that took out Spaniards Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Italian Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) completed the podium.

The post Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

