Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead — Nigeria Today

Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead
Spaniard Marc Marquez (Honda) won the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera on Sunday to move to the top of the MotoGp championship standings.
Frenchman Johann Zarco (Yamaha Tech3), finished a distant second, and rose to second in the standings, helped by a crash that took out Spaniards Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).
Italian Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) completed the podium.
The post Marquez wins Spanish GP and takes championship lead appeared first on Vanguard News.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!