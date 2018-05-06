Marriot Opens First West African Hotel in Accra - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Marriot Opens First West African Hotel in Accra – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Marriot Opens First West African Hotel in Accra
THISDAY Newspapers
By Demola Ojo. In continuation of its rapid expansion in Africa, Marriot International last week announced the West Africa debut of Marriot Hotels, with the highly anticipated opening of Accra Marriott. Owned by African Hospitality Limited, Accra …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!