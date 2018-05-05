 ‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

NASA’s newest mission InSight, developed to probe deep beneath the surface of Mars, began its 300-million mile journey from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The pre-dawn launch was a rare spectacle for West Coast residents.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post ‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.