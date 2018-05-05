‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey — Nigeria Today

‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey

NASA’s newest mission InSight, developed to probe deep beneath the surface of Mars, began its 300-million mile journey from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The pre-dawn launch was a rare spectacle for West Coast residents.

