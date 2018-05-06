 Match Day 20 results in 2017/2018 NPFL — Nigeria Today
Match Day 20 results in 2017/2018 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 20 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday: Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

