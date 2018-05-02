Matic decided to join Manchester United months before his last Chelsea game - We Ain't Got No History — Nigeria Today

Matic decided to join Manchester United months before his last Chelsea game – We Ain’t Got No History
Matic decided to join Manchester United months before his last Chelsea game
One of the smartest moves Chelsea made in the last few years was re-acquiring Nemanja Matic from Benfica in January 2014. It wasn't a true buy-back event, more of a gentlemen's agreement, but still a transaction that underscored the usefulness of …
Nemanja Matic has delivered as a maestro, mentor but Jose Mourinho needs more
David de Gea says winning the FA Cup is not good enough for Manchester United
FA Cup win not enough to salvage Man United's season – De Gea
