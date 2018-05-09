 Mavin Records Celebrates 6th Anniversary — Nigeria Today
Mavin Records Celebrates 6th Anniversary

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The entire crew of Mavin Records are celebrating the label’s 6th anniversary.

The record label headed by ace producer, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy, is one of the leading record labels in Nigeria at the moment.

Ever since its inception on May 8, 2012, following the dissolution of Mo Hits, the record label has been dropping back-to-back hits from its signed recording artistes Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Dr SID, D’Prince, Di’Ja, Reekado Banks, Johnny Drille, Poe, and the DNA Twins.

A very big congratulations to the entire Mavin Crew!

