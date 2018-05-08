 Mavin Records Turns 6 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mavin Records Turns 6

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavins Record At 6 Recall the birth of Mavin Records was immediately after defunct “MoHits” Records. So far Mavin Records have produced great young talented stars, the likes of Johnny Drille, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, DNA, Dija, to mention but a few. Mavin Boss “Don Jazzy” took to his Social media handle to announce the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Mavin Records Turns 6 appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.