May Day: Atiku speaks on workers’ salary — Nigeria Today

May Day: Atiku speaks on workers’ salary

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, on Tuesday threw his weight behind calls for increment of workers salaries. He said the current N18, 000 minimum wage for workers was not “only ill-motivating but embarrassing” considering the economic situation in the country. The Waziri of Adamawa stated this in a statement commemorating this year’s Workers’ Day celebration. […]

May Day: Atiku speaks on workers’ salary

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

